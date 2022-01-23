John Harris, who testified against his father in election fraud case, will run for office in NC

Relationship with Mark Harris

Harris consulted Stevens, whose office was located next to his at Smith Anderson at the time, about his concerns about Dowless and about his testimony, Stevens said.

“He said, ‘Richard, I’ve got to do the right thing. I’ve got to tell the truth,’” Stevens said. “And he did.”

Still, Harris testified that he believed Dowless lied to his parents repeatedly and that, if his father had known Dowless was illegally collecting ballots, he wouldn’t have continued to work with him.

“I love my dad and I love my mom, OK?” Harris said in closing his testimony that day. “I certainly have no vendetta against them, no family scores to settle, OK? I think that they made mistakes in this process, and they certainly did things differently than I would have done them.”

Harris, a dad of three, said he sees his parents often now and that they have a good relationship.

“Our relationship absolutely transcends politics,” Harris said.

Harris said he believes voters won’t ultimately make their decision based on his decision to testify, however.

“The 2018, 2019 events, that’s always going to be part of my story,” Harris said. “But I’m not running because of 2018, 2019. I’m running because of 2022, and really I’m running because of 2042 and the kind of world I want to see, and the vision I have for North Carolina and thriving families and the ways we can accomplish that.”