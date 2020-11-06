Join Art in the Garden for Community Workshops in November, 2020.

Snow Scene Painting with Elizabeth Boles
Friday, Nov.13: 5:30-6:30p.m.
Grab your art supplies and join Elizabeth for this fun online workshop to paint snowy spruce trees. Pre-registration is required; upon registration you’ll receive a link to the workshop held on Zoom and a supply list. There is no charge for this workshop to participants. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/snowy-trees-with-elizabeth-boles-tickets-127209947377?aff=prelizabeth
Woven Amulet with Embellishments
Tuesdays and Thursday, Nov. 17, 19 and 24: 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Join Kathryn Gauldin for an intro to small tapestry, weaving a necklace amulet. Amulets are special places to keep tiny personal treasures close to you. We will use a lot of found objects and familiar materials. We plan three meetings, allowing for work time in between. First meeting: we will discuss our designs, set up our small weaving area and begin a simple tapestry stitch. Second meeting (Thursday) we will work with two different tapestry stitches. Third meeting (Tuesday), we will discuss the assembly of the amulet and ways to embellish. Pre-registration is required; upon registration you’ll receive a link to the workshop held on Zoom and a supply list. There is no charge for this workshop to participants. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tapestry-amulet-pouch-necklace-tickets-127723377059?aff=pr
Sign up on our website, www.artinthegardennc.org and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/artinthegardennc, stopping by our gallery during open hours of Thursday & Friday, 1-6pm and Saturdays 11-3, calling (336) 347-8625 or email.
Space is limited and pre-registration required. There is no charge for these workshops in support of ROCO Alliance.
