Judge forces reopening of Reidsville's early voting site

"People don't want to come in,'' Richardson said before the court order was issued, explaining the board would have liked to have accepted an offer from Reidsville's Zion Baptist to serve as an alternate to the Salvation Army site. "But we can't find people to work it. It's just a bad situation.''

Planning for such a staffing emergency should have been more of a board priority, said Roxanne Griffin of Madison, who chairs the Rockingham County Democratic Party.

In August she appeared before the board to ask members to dedicate plenty of resources for blueprinting solutions for possible problems.

Griffin on Thursday argued that about $140,000 in federal funding, awarded to the board months ago in response to the pandemic, was designed to support just such planning.

"I am personally dismayed that with the availability of CARE-HAV funding, which absolves the Rockingham County citizens of additional expense to cover COVID-related election expenses, there was not a back up plan in place with staff on standby for just this kind of situation; especially since COVID-19 is on the rise in this county,'' Griffin said by email.

"Voters are frustrated this heavily trafficked poll is not available to them in this important and contentious election.''