Judge limits footage that family can see of deputy shooting

Foster’s order also contained a brief description of the footage. The judge wrote that Brown “attempted to flee the scene and escape apprehension” and that “at least one and as many as three officers fired their weapons into the vehicle operated by Brown.”

Brown's shooting on April 21 has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state's rural northeastern corner. And many city residents — as well as nationally prominent civil rights leaders and attorneys — are demanding full release of the footage over concerns that the shooting was unjustified and that Brown was “executed.”

A prosecutor has said that Brown’s car ran into the deputies before they opened fire.

The fallout has so far included peaceful protests calling for police reform and full release of the video. But there are also concerns about the safety of the deputies involved.

At least one of the deputies and another county official reported unknown vehicles or people outside their homes, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday. Some websites have posted details about the deputies that makes their home addresses known.

Early on, the sheriff had advised the deputies “to take precautions or consider staying somewhere else for their safety.”