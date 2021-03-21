Judge rules Rock superintendent stays in job for undetermined amount of time

“This is truly a wonderful community. Our board of education wants to do what’s best for kids. I want to do what’s best for kids, and that’s what we’re going to do from here on out,” said Showell, who saw dozens of parents and teachers turn out to the courthouse to support him Friday.

What about Worrell?

Meanwhile, though, there’s the issue of Terry Worrell, the interim superintendent the board hired last month to replace Shotwell. The veteran Triad educator signed a contract that promises her $14,000 in earnings between March 1 and June 30, plus three monthly paid leave days and an option to renew her contract in June.

And, in order to satisfy Shotwell’s 2018 contract, which extends to June 30, 2022, the board would have to pay him roughly $300,000, Shotwell’s agreement shows.

The superintendent’s current annual salary is $161,795, as specified by his Aug. 13, 2018, contract. The contract also includes a $300 monthly allowance toward life insurance and eligibility for state-approved annual pay increases, as well as 13 extra days of paid leave each year. Shotwell has consistently awarded his annual bonuses to students in need of financial assistance for college.