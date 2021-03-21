Judge rules Rock superintendent stays in job for undetermined amount of time

REIDSVILLE — A Rockingham County Superior Court judge on Friday ruled that Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell may return to his job for an undetermined timespan while the court continues deliberating whether Shotwell’s December dismissal was legal.
Judge Stan Allen on March 11 reinstated Shotwell for a five-day stretch to consider Shotwell’s nine-page complaint and restraining order filed March 10 against the school board that voted 4-3 on Dec. 14 to fire him. His last day on the job was to have been March 12.
Board members have never given a specific reason for Shotwell’s termination, saying only that the issue was a “personnel matter.’’
Shotwell argues in the complaint, however, that the board acted maliciously, had no legitimate cause to terminate him and must honor his contract, which extends through June 30, 2022.
Allen on March 11, said he would announce his findings in the case on March 19. But during Friday’s court proceedings, Allen instead said the court would take more time, and that Shotwell could return to work in the meantime.
“I’m pleased with the outcome today. I love Rockingham County Schools and I’m glad I have the opportunity to continue the job that I have been doing for the last 15 years,’’ Shotwell said after Allen announced his decision.
“This is truly a wonderful community. Our board of education wants to do what’s best for kids. I want to do what’s best for kids, and that’s what we’re going to do from here on out,” said Showell, who saw dozens of parents and teachers turn out to the courthouse to support him Friday.
What about Worrell?
Meanwhile, though, there’s the issue of Terry Worrell, the interim superintendent the board hired last month to replace Shotwell. The veteran Triad educator signed a contract that promises her $14,000 in earnings between March 1 and June 30, plus three monthly paid leave days and an option to renew her contract in June.
And, in order to satisfy Shotwell’s 2018 contract, which extends to June 30, 2022, the board would have to pay him roughly $300,000, Shotwell’s agreement shows.
The superintendent’s current annual salary is $161,795, as specified by his Aug. 13, 2018, contract. The contract also includes a $300 monthly allowance toward life insurance and eligibility for state-approved annual pay increases, as well as 13 extra days of paid leave each year. Shotwell has consistently awarded his annual bonuses to students in need of financial assistance for college.
Asked to comment about how the board can employ a superintendent and an interim superintendent at the same time, Kimberly McMichael, board chair, said: “I really don’t have anything further to add. We have been dealing with this mess since December and quite frankly, it’s exhausting. I really want to quit giving attention to adults ... and focus on our students.’’
The board announced late Friday afternoon that it will meet Monday at 5 p.m. in a closed session at Eden’s RCS Central Office to consult with board attorneys regarding the litigation with Shotwell.
Court Support
Shotwell’s supporters arrived at the District Courthouse for the hearing an hour early on Friday in order to anchor one of only 25 spectator seats.
A lead parent organizer Mary Ryan of Reidsville, who since December has helped coordinate rallies and news conferences in support of Shotwell, was one of the early birds.
“I’m happy to say that the judge made a responsible and nonpartisan decision to approve the restraining order on the Rockingham County School Board, reinstating and protecting Superintendent Dr. Rodney Shotwell until his court case plays out regarding his wrongful termination,’’ Ryan said. “Prayers have been answered.’’
The vote to discharge Shotwell
Board members voted 4-3 after a closed session in December to discharge Shotwell, who has long overseen the district’s $130 million budget,
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, while McMichael and members Paula Rakestraw and recently-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the move during the meeting at Rockingham County High School.
Alston, the board’s vice chairman, was elected to the governing body’s District 1 seat in November and cast her vote against Shotwell during her first meeting.
Isley, Huss, Alston and Wyatt were asked to comment on Shotwell’s temporary reinstatement, but they have offered no response.
Ouster inspired a movement
News of Shotwell’s termination galvanized parents, community acitivists from the NAACP, teachers, students and the county’s Democratic Party who collected nearly 2,000 petition signatures in support of Shotwell and organized a campaign that featured lawn signs and banners that read: “Bring Back Dr. S.’’
Shotwell’s ouster further inspired dozens of citizens to make public comment during the January board meeting. It took two meetings and more than four hours for the board to hear mostly objections to Shotwell’s firing, and a handful of his foes who agreed with Isley, Huss, Alston and Wyatt in their votes against Shotwell.
Among the January speakers was the Reidsville Chapter of the NAACP’s Malcolm Allen of Reidsville. He told the board they would be hard-pressed to find a quality replacement for Shotwell, who over the years has given his annual bonuses to students in need of college funds.
“What superintendent would come, knowing what this board is capable of?’’
But Huss, Isley, Wyatt and Alston and other supporters of Shotwell’s ouster, including head of the county’s GOP Diane Parnell, have argued the board needs a new direction.
The school board’s attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill has said he is not authorized by the board to discuss details of the vote or Shotwell’s contract.
Conflict arose over equity training
Beginning in 2018, Shotwell saw resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.
With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.
Shotwell bolstered grad rate
Shotwell supporter Melanie Hearp Morrison highlighted Shotwell’s success at dramatically increasing the county’s graduation rate when she spoke to the board during its January meeting.
Indeed, since 2006 when he was hired, the school district has seen its high school graduation rate climb from 66.9% to 89.1% in 2020, a rate that exceeds the state average of 87.6 % for 2020, state education statistics show.
And under Shotwell’s guidance, the graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students has more than doubled, data shows — a jump from around 41% in 2006 to just over 80% in 2020.
“I’m so grateful that all the work others and I in the community have done to reel in our renegade school board didn’t go to waste,’’ Ryan said of members, Huss, Isley, Wyatt and Alson. “I’m grateful that we have three good board members, but now there’s a critical need for really good people to serve on the board, and now is the time to make those plans. Our kids need proper representation. The errors of this board are costing us a lot of money.’’