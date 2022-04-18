'Just a loss': Surprising many, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James to retire in May

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

• "Morale is better with his officers and staff and he's put the department in a good place for the next chief." — Mayor Nancy Vaughan

• “He is a phenomenal bridge-builder. He has truly been a servant leader in our community.” — Franklin McCain of the United Way of Greater Greensboro

• “He led the police department during one of the most challenging times in the city's history, including historically high levels of violent crime, really noted protests in 2020, as well as obviously the pandemic and so we wish him well in his retirement.” — Councilman Justin Outling

• “It's just a loss for our community." — Councilwoman Tammi Thurm

• “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Chief James on a professional level. He is a man of great integrity and much wisdom.” — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers

• “I wish him much success, whatever his future endeavors are, and there will be a national search to find the next chief which is normally the process you go through whenever you are looking for replacement of new leadership. And I think that's where we have to be headed.” — Councilwoman Sharon Hightower

• “Everything he has brought has been solely for the betterment of Greensboro and public safety." — Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter

• “I just thought he was a great leader. I'm just sad that he's going to retire." — Councilwoman Yvonne Johnson​