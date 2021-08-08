Juvenile charged in connection with May motorcyclist homicides and shooting in Reidsville

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that a juvenile has been charged in connection with the May 24 shooting deaths of two motorcyclists on the U.S. 29 Bypass in Reidsville.

The juvenile, who was not named because of laws that protect the privacy of underage offenders, was charged via juvenile petition with two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The suspect was taken into custody by the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the release.

Browns Summit resident Martin Cox Jr., 41, was previously charged in the shootings.

Virginia residents Kwandre’ Marcell Carey, 24, of Montross, Va., and Haneefa Fitzgerald, 42, of Fredericksburg, Va., were shot and killed around 4:45 p.m. May 24 as they rode on the U.S. 29 Bypass. The riders, traveling on two motorcycles, were headed northbound along the bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said.

Carey was pronounced dead at the scene and Fitzgerald died at an area hospital, authorities reported.

Fitzgerald served in the U.S. Marines for 15 years before her retirement in 2015.