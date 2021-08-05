Juvenile charged in connection with May motorcyclist killings in Reidsville

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a juvenile has been charged in connection with the May 24 shooting deaths of two motorcyclists on the U.S. 29 Bypass in Reidsville.
The juvenile, who was not named because of laws that protect the privacy of underage offenders, was charged via juvenile petition with two counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first degree murder, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The suspect was taken into custody by the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, according to the release.
Browns Summit resident Martin Cox Jr., 41, was previously charged in the shootings.
Virginia residents Kwandre’ Marcell Carey, 24, of Montross, Va., and Haneefa Fitzgerald, 42, of Fredericksburg, Va., were shot and killed around 4:45 p.m. May 24 as they rode on the U.S. 29 Bypass. The riders, traveling on two motorcycles, were headed northbound along the bypass between Barnes Street and N.C. 14, officials said.
Carey was pronounced dead at the scene and Fitzgerald died at an area hospital, authorities reported.
Fitzgerald served in the U.S. Marines for 15 years before her retirement in 2015.
Another person riding with Carey and Fitzgerald was also shot and was treated at an area hospital in May, officials said. Authorities have declined to disclose the survivor's name out of concern for the rider's safety, they said.
On June 9, Cox, who authorities said targeted the motorcyclists, was extradited to Rockingham County from a Kentucky jail to face charges in the shootings.
He fled the crime scene on May 24 and drove eight hours northwest to Kentucky where he was apprehended on May 25 by a sheriff’s deputy in Bullitt County near Sheperdsville, just outside of Louisville, authorities said. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Flight Team assisted in bringing Cox from Kentucky to North Carolina.
Cox, whose last known address is 7704 Landis Drive, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the slayings.
He is being held without bail at the Rockingham County Detention Facility.
Cox, who allegedly committed the shooting crimes while driving his red Dodge dually truck, waited for Carey, Fitzgerald and the unnamed motorcyclist to ride away from a Reidsville gas station, arrest warrants detailed.
Cox then followed the riders onto the highway and shot them, according to the warrants.
Cox has a criminal history involving the sale of drugs and other offenses.
In 1999, he was charged in Guilford County with possession of drugs with intent to sell.
His next arrest came in 2011 in Guilford when he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.
By 2013, Cox faced charges in Guilford of drug possession with intent to sell and selling a schedule IV controlled substance. He was charged with misdemeanor wanton injury to personal property that same year in Forsyth County.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has not disclosed investigators’ theories about a motive in what he terms “targeted” shootings.
Asked in June if the shootings were a “revenge crime” related to rival motorcycle gangs, Page said he could not discuss the ongoing investigation.
“This type of crime is horrific. It’s not something we see here in Rockingham County. In fact, in my more than 30-year career in law enforcement in this county, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it,’’ Page said in June.
“Our team at the Sheriff’s Office is working hard to identify the shooter(s) and bring them to justice. At this point in the investigation, we do not believe this was a random act. My top priority is and always will be protecting our citizens and keeping them safe.’’
Motorists alerted authorities that two victims were lying along the highway with calls to 911 the day of the shooting.
Deputies and other first responders found a third victim shortly after arriving on the scene, officials said.
A caller to 911 can be heard describing a woman who told him she’d been shot. He said he’d found the woman near Exit 153 on U.S. 29.