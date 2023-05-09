PINE HALL — A juvenile has been charged with murder in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting death of 51-year-old Daniel Barham.

Stokes County Sheriff’s deputies said they were called to Barham’s residence on NC 772 in Pine Hall, just over the Rockingham County line, on Sunday afternoon where they found the victim’s family with Barham’s body.

Investigators later interviewed and arrested a juvenile in Surry County and placed the youth in the Stokes County Detention Center.

Authorities have not released the juvenile’s name or age because state law protects the identities of minors. Investigators have not yet shared the exact cause of Barham’s death or details about the type of gun the minor allegedly used or its provenance.

For several hours on Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s cars lined the side of the highway near the steep gravel driveway leading to the home of the victim. Other Barham relatives live on the same road, county records show.

During the late afternoon, a family member was seen checking in with the deputy about security.

By Monday and Tuesday, Facebook was full of tributes to the fallen father.