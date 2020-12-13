 Skip to main content
Kaneko Promoted to Sergeant on Sheriff's Patrol Division
Sheriff Sam Page recently promoted 17-year department veteran Nori Kaneko to the rank of sergeant. 

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page recently promoted Nori Kaneko to the rank of sergeant on the Patrol Division.

A 17-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office, Kaneko had worked as Patrol Deputy, Vice Narcotics Investigator, and as the department's Task Force Liaison Officer for Homeland Security Investigations. Kaneko also serves as a member of the Sheriff's Honor Guard and is a Field Training Officer.

Kaneko has his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and has been awarded his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate by the North Carolina Department of Justice. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to entering his career in law enforcement.

