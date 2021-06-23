Killer low-head dams a threat to water enthusiasts nationwide

Such remediation will cost companies, but “one way for them to look at it is: what would the cost of a lawsuit be? … They can compare the liabilities to the cost of fixing it,’’ Earles said. “It is cost-effective to repair these things when you consider the cost of these lost lives.’’

Short of adding a chute to a low-lying dam, owners, communities and state regulators can raise awareness of hazards through education and effective signage, Earles said.

“On a wide river like the Dan you have to be sure they are really prominent … (with commands like) ‘Danger ahead’ and ‘Get out,’’’ Earles said.

Bold, simple warnings and directions and in multiple languages can save lives, Earles said. But to be effective, the signs must be placed upstream, well ahead of dams, so people have enough time to navigate to a bank, get out of water and walk around a dam, a practice known as “portaging,’’ Earles and other river experts said.

Duke Energy, which did have warning signs in place at the time of the Wednesday tubing tragedy, is ready to enhance its signage, Norton said.