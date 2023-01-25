Kindness on the Current: River paddlers help county's hungry for 8th year

STONEVILLE — More than 65 river paddlers from across North Carolina gathered at Stoneville Memorial Park on Saturday for the annual Mighty Mayo River Trip, a benefit for Rockingham County’s hungry.

With brightly colored boats strapped on vehicles and trunk-loads of food to donate, MMRT whitewater boaters, donning cold weather gear, came for the thrill of navigating some of the river’s most tumultuous rapids.

And they hoisted flats of canned goods, cartons of breakfast cereal and other pantry staples into collection truck beds in an effort to offset hunger in the rural county of 91,000 where the poverty rate is above the national average at 19% and an estimated 17% of all residents are food insecure, meaning they are uncertain they will have enough food for three meals each day.

That works out to 15,550 people, of which nearly 4,700 are children.

A sobering 23.9% of all the county’s children live in homes that are classified as food insecure, according to statistics from The Southeastern University Consortium on Food, Hunger and Poverty.

Now in its eighth year as a community service-focused river outing, the MMRT brings together river enthusiasts to paddle the pristine Class II and Class III rapids of the upper Mayo River and give back to the local community at the same time.

Staff from Lot 25:40 in Mayodan helped load donated food into a box truck. The help agency, which serves and distributes food to those in need, provides supplies as well as education about good nutrition and healthy living.

MMRT participants performed another service for the county by picking up trash from the riverbank at the conclusion of their day of paddling.

“Many river paddlers enjoy the sense of community that develops among those who share a passion for paddling,” said Joe Berry, a Carolina Canoe Club boater and MMRT founder and organizer.

“Giving back to the local communities can help build connections and foster positive relationships between paddlers and the communities where they go to recreate.”

Stoneville Mayor Kathy Galvan welcomed the paddlers on behalf of the town.

“This was my third year to welcome MMRT to Stoneville, and it was the best year yet. The energy of boaters and how they want to give back to the river communities is just incredible.”

Brian Williams and Anna Wheeler, both members of the Dan River Basin Association, and Steven Pulliam, the Dan Riverkeeper, thanked paddlers for their spirit of service.

“Paddlers are invaluable stewards of our rivers, using the resource with wisdom and care while also actively giving back to the community,” Wheeler said. “We are grateful for their dedication to preserving the beauty and health of these local waterways.”

Williams and Wheeler joined the boaters on the trip.

“As a riverkeeper, I can tell you that river paddlers are the river’s best ambassadors,” said Pulliam. “They know the rivers as well or better than anyone else and spend a lot of their time sharing that love with others.”

Rockingham County Tourism Manager Lindsay Pegg brought Rockingham County Blueway Maps to the crowd and shared information on numerous upcoming events throughout the county as part of the “NC Year of the Trail” campaign.

“Rockingham County offers more than 60 miles of rivers,” said Pegg. “We’re fortunate to have a diverse range of water-based recreational opportunities for all ages and skill levels, from tranquil family float trips to experienced whitewater paddlers. We’re celebrating the NC Year of Trail and that includes these beautiful blueways.”