Kiwanis Club to host Eden's annual Ole-Fashioned Fourth of July at Panther Stadium, parade rolls from Fair Funeral Home
Fourth Fun Parade

The Willys MB, a symbol of American independence, made its way through Eden’s Fourth of July Parade in 2017.

 RockinghamNow file

EDEN — The Eden Kiwanis Club will host its annual “Ole-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration on July 3 and July 4 at Morehead High School’s Panther Stadium.

The patriotic party kicks off July 3 with a $20 all-you-can-ride amusements special offer from 5-10 p.m.

The Fourth will be a music-filled day with lots of games, food vendors, cornhole and pro wrestling. The festival will open with Carolina Kool performing from 2-4:30 p.m., followed by The Bullet Band from 4:30p.m.-6:30 p.m. The Holiday Band will round out the evening with hits from 7-10 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

Eden’s July 4th parade on Saturday

Eden’s 25th Annual July 4th Fun Parade is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.

Participants will meet in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home at 9 a.m. The route goes through the neighborhood.

Brandi, Jerry, Ella Kate and Liam Snyder were the grand prize winners at the 2019 parade.

For information, contact Ann Fair at 336-627-8918.

