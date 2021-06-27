 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club to host Eden's annual Ole-Fashioned Fourth of July at Panther Stadium
EDEN — The Eden Kiwanis Club will host its annual “Ole-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration on July 3 and July 4 at Morehead High School’s Panther Stadium.

The patriotic party kicks off July 3 with a $20 all-you-can-ride amusements special offer from 5-10 p.m.

The Fourth will be a music-filled day with lots of games, food vendors, cornhole and pro wrestling. The festival will open with Carolina Kool performing from 2-4:30 p.m., followed by The Bullet Band from 4:30p.m.-6:30 p.m. The Holiday Band will round out the evening with hits from 7-10 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

