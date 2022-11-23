Kiwanis give to Toys for Tots

REIDSVILLE — Tommy Thorn, who heads up the Toys for Tots program in Rockingham County, was the recent guest speaker at the Reidsville Kiwanis Club. This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the county’s Toys for Tots drive. The effort makes certain that age-appropriate toys are given to families with children who need a boost over the holidays. Gifts are given even to newborns and kids up to age 12 , Thornton said. Some 320 to 350 families are served each year in Rockingham County through an application process to become eligible for the gifts. Families are able to let Toys for Tots the know what toys are needed for their children. ] Thorn said that he feels like “we help mothers love their kids.’’ Toy guns are not provided, he emphasized, as many look very real and are a safety hazard. All kids are given age books that coincide with their reading level. Thorn conducts fundraising campaigns throughout the year to keep the program going and several businesses in the county help collect toys, including all area Edward Jones locations in the county. Distribution of presents will begin on Dec. 17, Thornton said. For more information or to make a donation, go to: https://wentworth-nc.toysfortots.org/ The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.