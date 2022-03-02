Kiwanis learn about 12th Annual Countywide Food Drive

While the 2010 inaugural drive saw 10,000 pounds of donated food, last year’s drive brought in 50,000 pounds of pantry staples to give to families and individuals in need.

Jacques told the club that this year’s goal is to provide 65,000 pounds of food for distribution throughout the county of about 91,000. Affiliate agencies try never to turn down a family in need of a meal and no questions are asked of those who request assistance.

Fish and Jacques reported that the drive has gotten a lot of help from young volunteers.

There are some 100 homeless people in the county who need help with shelter and food, Fish said.

Jacques told the group that some people feel inspired to help others as a commitment to Jesus Christ while others see it as a civic duty.

People may donate non-perishable food items to any of the agencies listed above.

