Kiwanis learn about 12th Annual Countywide Food Drive

REIDSVILLE — Members of Reidsville’s Kiwanis Club recently learned how they can contribute to one of the county’s most critical annual campaigns to feed Rockingham’s hungry.
Considered a food insecure county, Rockingham has a higher than average poverty rate and a large population of elderly citizens, many of whom need food assistance.
Organizers of the 12th Annual Countywide Food Drive, Ann Fish and Neil Jacques, presented details to the club about their effort to garner groceries and staples across the county from March 1-April 30.
Fish, one of the organizers of the first such food drive, stressed that the pandemic and inflation have left more people in need food assistance this year than in times past.
Fish and Jacques led the first county drive in 2010 through the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, believing it would be a one-time effort.
But quickly they learned need would persist and the agencies which received food from the drive asked them to continue.
Those agencies include: Cooperative Christian Ministries, Hands of God of Rockingham County, Men in Christ Ministries, Reidsville Soup Kitchen, Rockingham County Veterans Coalition and The Salvation Armies of Reidsville, Eden and Western Rockingham County.
While the 2010 inaugural drive saw 10,000 pounds of donated food, last year’s drive brought in 50,000 pounds of pantry staples to give to families and individuals in need.
Jacques told the club that this year’s goal is to provide 65,000 pounds of food for distribution throughout the county of about 91,000. Affiliate agencies try never to turn down a family in need of a meal and no questions are asked of those who request assistance.
Fish and Jacques reported that the drive has gotten a lot of help from young volunteers.
There are some 100 homeless people in the county who need help with shelter and food, Fish said.
Jacques told the group that some people feel inspired to help others as a commitment to Jesus Christ while others see it as a civic duty.
People may donate non-perishable food items to any of the agencies listed above.
