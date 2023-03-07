REIDSVILLE — Keshia Cannon, community relations director for The Landings of Rockingham, recently spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about the new facility that offers both independent and assisted-living facilities to senior citizens.

The all-inclusive complex offers pet friendly apartment homes, studios and one-bedroom options. And senior independent living apartments run from the standard cost of $2,500 a month to the deluxe fee of $2,600. There is an on-site beauty salon and barber shop, along with a private spa and more.

Transportation services are provided, along with maintenance, and on-call physician services. Many fun activities are provided during the week. If someone wishes to take a tour of the facilities, they may call (336) 951-3260.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are always welcome.