Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure Opens April 22

GREENSBORO - The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure will open at the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) on April, 22, 2021. A GSC member-only preview will take place from 9 a.m. - noon, after which the area will be open to all GSC guests. Admission to this new outdoor play space is included with general admission and/or membership.

The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure is made up of four treehouses and four crow’s nests, interconnected by a series of bridges, net climbing structures, hoops, logs, and steps. Guests are encouraged to explore the ecosystem around them and discover local wildlife as they climb. The largest treehouses and a deck are ADA accessible.

Life-size dinosaur replicas located on the hillside beneath the walkways invite guests to come to eye to eye with some of the biggest stars of the prehistoric past, including Triceratops, T. rex, Spinosaurus and Apatosaurus.

"The pandemic has given us a year of leaning via laptops and social distancing. We are so happy to add nature play back into the mix and turn kids’ imaginations loose," GSC’s VP of Education Martha Regester said.

The Kiwanisaurus Treehouse Adventure, built by Beanstalk Builders, is made possible by the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro and Nat Greene Kiwanis Club. Additional support comes from the Cummings Family and the Hagan Family. In addition, the Wheelihan Family, the White Family, and the Priddy Family have provided support for the dinosaurs.