Knock on wood: The many reasons why Bradford Pears are a menace to society

Both Bradford and Callery Pear trees grow to roughly 30 feet tall and they got their names because the small, round fruit they produce has the same color as a pear.

Birds and small animals enjoy snacking on these fruits, then defecating and dispersing seeds around the state.

Besides their smell and invasiveness, the branches of a Bradford Pear are weak. Really weak. A mild wind storm will give you a mess to clean up in your yard. And if half the tree falls, as can often happen, it can cause extensive damage.

"To me, this is one of the primary reasons not to plant it," Fair said.

Still, they're popular with landscapers because they can tough it out in urban settings, where space may be minimal and the soil can be poor. As a bonus, Bradford Pears can take North Carolina's summer heat.

Bradford Pears are intentionally planted in neat rows to line driveways or add a pretty addition to an otherwise open space.

Of course, those are the tree's good qualities.