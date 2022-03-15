Knock on wood: The many reasons why Bradford Pears are a menace to society

RALEIGH — Their stench has been compared to rotting fish and other pungent smells.
And in North Carolina, that smell — emitting from the delicate, white or pink flowers of the Bradford Pear tree — is one of the first signs that spring is here.
How can something so pretty smell so bad?
The Bradford Pear tree, which blooms in early spring (typically in the first weeks of March), can draw crowds of admirers — but those crowds learn quickly not to get too close.
For the record, Barbara Fair, a landscape extension specialist at N.C. State, thinks Bradford Pear trees smell like "baby poop." Still, she says it's not the worst plant she's ever smelled.
Stench aside, there's a much larger problem: These trees are invasive, and they out-compete other foliage for space and resources, often shading out other plants in open areas.
"To me, the smell is honestly the most insignificant part of the problem," Fair said.
And Bradford isn't the only problematic pear tree in the area.
The white, flowering trees you see lining Interstate 40 are Callery Pears — a cultivar, or different kind of tree. These are also invasive trees that grow from dispersed seeds.
Both Bradford and Callery Pear trees grow to roughly 30 feet tall and they got their names because the small, round fruit they produce has the same color as a pear.
Birds and small animals enjoy snacking on these fruits, then defecating and dispersing seeds around the state.
Besides their smell and invasiveness, the branches of a Bradford Pear are weak. Really weak. A mild wind storm will give you a mess to clean up in your yard. And if half the tree falls, as can often happen, it can cause extensive damage.
"To me, this is one of the primary reasons not to plant it," Fair said.
Still, they're popular with landscapers because they can tough it out in urban settings, where space may be minimal and the soil can be poor. As a bonus, Bradford Pears can take North Carolina's summer heat.
Bradford Pears are intentionally planted in neat rows to line driveways or add a pretty addition to an otherwise open space.
Of course, those are the tree's good qualities.
"Ecologically, these trees are a threat," said Kelly Oten, an extension specialist in N.C. State's Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources. "They're replacing our native species. They become widespread. They can take over an area so native trees that are supposed to grow cannot. Then native insects can't feed, and birds don't have their food source."
A statewide coalition of groups will soon debut the Bradford Pear "bounty program," which will encourage North Carolinians to remove their Bradford Pears. As part of the program, when you get rid of a Bradford Pear, you will get a free native tree to plant in its place (up to five trees).
The first event will be held in Greensboro on April 23.
South Carolina already has such a program, and they've gone so far as to ban the trees there.