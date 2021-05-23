Lake Reidsville Blueway opens Tuesday

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville will officially open the area’s newest Lake Reidsville Blueway access point with a ribbon cutting event planned for Tuesday along the lake at 1226 McCoy Road.
City officials and staff from the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce will honor Pella Corporation during the noon event for the company’s donation of $30,000 to the city for the creation of the recreation plan, city officials said in a Friday news release.
The funds were used for the construction of the McCoy access point, which includes a trail, stairs and launch site for kayaks and canoes. The money further helped pay for landscaping and improvements to the parking area.
Additionally, the donation by Pella helped the city develop its Greenway, a collection of trails across Reidsville, the release detailed.
The Reidsville City Council adopted its first Greenway Plan in 1997. Three years ago city officials made plans to update the plan, expanding the document to include Blueways, which are designated water trails along rivers, lakes and streams.
The benefits of Greenway and Blueway expansions are far-reaching, city officials said in the release.
Not only do they promote a more active lifestyle for residents and more appreciation of our natural resources, they are a tool for tourism. Outdoor recreation is one of the biggest assets a community can provide. Getting outdoors to not only exercise but also to enjoy nature as well as people’s surroundings and promoting that asset outside your market can have a huge impact on a community’s economy.
Paddlers can put their canoes or kayaks in at the McCoy Road access point and enjoy the beauty of the Lake Reidsville. City officials have proposed other Blueway Trailheads to be created in the future at points, such as U.S. 158 and Monroeton Road, the release said.
Anyone attended the ribbon cutting should park at the entrance of the Duck Woods subdivision and either walk to the site or catch a ride on transportation to be provided by the city.