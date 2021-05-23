Lake Reidsville Blueway opens Tuesday

REIDSVILLE — The City of Reidsville will officially open the area’s newest Lake Reidsville Blueway access point with a ribbon cutting event planned for Tuesday along the lake at 1226 McCoy Road.

City officials and staff from the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce will honor Pella Corporation during the noon event for the company’s donation of $30,000 to the city for the creation of the recreation plan, city officials said in a Friday news release.

The funds were used for the construction of the McCoy access point, which includes a trail, stairs and launch site for kayaks and canoes. The money further helped pay for landscaping and improvements to the parking area.

Additionally, the donation by Pella helped the city develop its Greenway, a collection of trails across Reidsville, the release detailed.

The Reidsville City Council adopted its first Greenway Plan in 1997. Three years ago city officials made plans to update the plan, expanding the document to include Blueways, which are designated water trails along rivers, lakes and streams.

The benefits of Greenway and Blueway expansions are far-reaching, city officials said in the release.