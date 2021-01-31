Land of Faeries: Not a Figment of the Imagination

However, it is perhaps more important to realize that rational ideas and their bi-products, namely inventions, are intrinsically part of the building blocks of the imagination.

Einstein in 1931 spoke to the critical importance of exercising imagination over rational knowledge in his book “Cosmic Religion and Other Opinions and Aphorisms.”

"At times I feel certain I am right while not knowing the reason. When the eclipse of 1919 confirmed my intuition, I was not in the least surprised. In fact, I would have been astonished had it turned out otherwise. "Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to… scientific research.''

A year of like no other

For most of us, 2020 can only be described as a tsunami of trials and tribulations. It is hard to find respite in a world filled with strife and uncertainty.

Naturally, we look to our own needs and in the midst of a raging pandemic we are forced into our homes to tend to our troubled minds and hearts. Yeats understood: “The world is more full of weeping than you understand.”