Land of Faeries: Not a Figment of the Imagination

"Come away, O human child: To the waters and the wild with a fairy, hand in hand, For the world's more full of weeping than you can understand."
- William Butler Yeats
The following article introduces a series to appear in the coming months with ideas for parents and caregivers who wish to creatively engage their youngsters' imaginations during the stress of the pandemic.
Yeats’ famous poem, "Stolen Child'' finds its origins in medieval Irish and Scottish folklore where often sickly or disabled children were taken away by the fae or fairies to a mythical land of healing never to return.
The children would become changelings or fairies completely freed of any physical or emotional infirmities. While these stories were often frightening in their day, I would argue we could find a way to positively utilize this imaginative spirit — not for escape from disabling illnesses and fears of mortality, but as a way to understand and joyfully learn to live in a world that is not as it ought to be.
We are taught and encouraged to think rationally and pragmatically to function well in the civilized world.
However, it is perhaps more important to realize that rational ideas and their bi-products, namely inventions, are intrinsically part of the building blocks of the imagination.
Einstein in 1931 spoke to the critical importance of exercising imagination over rational knowledge in his book “Cosmic Religion and Other Opinions and Aphorisms.”
"At times I feel certain I am right while not knowing the reason. When the eclipse of 1919 confirmed my intuition, I was not in the least surprised. In fact, I would have been astonished had it turned out otherwise. "Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to… scientific research.''
A year of like no other
For most of us, 2020 can only be described as a tsunami of trials and tribulations. It is hard to find respite in a world filled with strife and uncertainty.
Naturally, we look to our own needs and in the midst of a raging pandemic we are forced into our homes to tend to our troubled minds and hearts. Yeats understood: “The world is more full of weeping than you understand.”
We look for a beacon of light in the darkness. And while we can flippantly offer faith or even superficial avenues of escape, we should engage our imaginations to find the unusual gifts of struggle and to more vividly understand what is good, true and beautiful in the world.
As author Madeline L’Engle proclaimed, “It is ... through the world of the imagination which takes us beyond the restrictions of provable fact, that we touch the hem of truth.”
And children thrive when they exercise their imaginations, says veteran educator Gerry Carter, a Madison native and Rockingham County public school teacher for nearly 40 years.
"Imagination, like faith, allows humans to envision things not seen or heard. It is important to the comprehension of what has not been directly experienced,'' Carter said, explaining imagination aids a child's ability to adapt to challenging times like the pandemic.
Creating our own wonderful world
I have been blessed with two little girls, Lucy, 9, and Millie, 7. Their imaginations are always in full force and their spirit reminds me how transformative it can be to see the world through a child's eyes.
Like many families, we’ve had to create a whole new world at home during the pandemic.
Happily, my home is along the banks of the Mayo River and we've had the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and all that it has to offer the imagination. We have made an extensive raised bed garden, and hiking trails for daily adventures. We've found treasures along the Mayo River, and listened in the late evening hours for sounds and sights our senses never before noticed.
The end of 2020 was emotionally charged for me for various personal reasons. However, despite my sorrow, I made it a point to have an extra- special celebration for my oldest daughter on her birthday just two days after Christmas.
I needed the joy and challenge that comes from imagining and planning out a birthday party in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions.
Inspired by C.S. Lewis’ magical "Narnia," Catherine Patterson‘s "Terabithia," J.M. Barrie’s "Neverland" and other Scottish lore, Lucy wanted a place where she could be free to spread her wings with no fear of the disabling aspects of disease and illness that are a reality in our world.
While a wonderful tool, virtual learning this year has been exhausting for many of our schoolchildren, often blunting their imaginations. In contrast, engaging in nature ignites joy and creativity. And in my girls' minds, nature became a place where fairies are born from belief and nature’s mysteries reveal themselves to be imbued with magical healing powers.
The amazing thing about utilizing the imagination is that you don’t have to have a plan— you just open your mind to the world around and listen with your heart and your imagination will flow.
Bringing imagination to life
That’s precisely what the girls and I began doing in mid-December during our afternoon hikes along the river. The girls pointed out the beauty of hanging honeysuckle vine, still bright with green leaves and ethereal with as sunlit backdrop. We noted birches with bark peeling, fallen limbs surrounding us, the dying rays of the winter solstice.
We had discovered a theatrical stage ready for imagination and we the crew and curators with an infinite artistic license to create from creation itself.
Fanciful as it seems, imagination is an essential building block of reality. Creative thinking allows my girls to recognize both joy and suffering in the world.
Prior to Covid-19, my girls had empathized with me over my 25-year battle with neurological Lyme Disease. They've learned the brain can be retrained in a miraculous way that seems medically impossible — that sometimes imagination can become reality.
I believe I can convince my brain to do things it might otherwise struggle to complete. In essence, by surrounding myself with positivity and strong conviction, I feel I can trick my neurotransmitters that are not at full capacity into behaving as if they are.
Planning the party filled me with zeal. Weeks passed like days, days like minutes. It seemed time had barely passed as we built a fairy fort and sang and danced along the Mayo.
These magical rhythms and visions were the very ingredients for the creation of a world where pain and suffering did not exist. Yeats knew of this very recipe the imagination could create through the world of fairies: "The Land of Faery, Where nobody gets old and godly and grave..."
And so the world of Fae on the Mayo River was created.
We placed fallen limbs in between three deep-rooted birches, using only the treasures of the forest— branches and trunks of small trees — to interlock, wedge and create walls.
To adorn these walls, the girls draped honeysuckle vines bright green running cedar swags. We engineered a thatched roof and the girls found fir branches to line the exterior, surrounded by a soft sand blanket.
The party
Lucy decided that only by officially opening the doors of our fairyland would other fairies join.
So we began fairy party planning with invitations to six of her closest friends. The girls hung battery-operated twinkling lights in the trees along the river leading to the gates of fairy land and beyond.
Lucy decided that each friend would need a home for their fairy, a woodland home to hang in the trees. So my girls set up a station where guests could festoon Mason jars, prepared with glitter and fairy silhouettes, with vine and jute, fairy lights and candles.
The exciting purchase of a birthday zip line was a perfect addition and would lead the guests to fairyland. Guests would don fairy floral crowns, tutus and lighted fairy wings from a dress up trunk. And they would embark on a rhyme- and riddle-filled scavenger hunt and munch on a fairyland themed cake.
At 3 p.m., six little girls and a young man we dubbed Prince Spencer arrived to celebrate, all in masks and supervised in social distancing.
Lucy was given the first of several vine-wrapped hunt clues and they all set out scavenging to find the key to unlock the invisible doors to fairyland.
The riddles below directed the hunt and the final clue had guests flying to the land of fairies on the zip line, fairy lights in hand.
Invitation:
Wee fledgling fairies, sweet friends of our Lucy Lou;
We welcome you to the land of Craig Na Dun!
Herein lies an invitation to Lucy’s kingdom of fairy glee,
but you must follow the clues to find the key.
We hereby decree the first request
is to adorn yourself in your fairy best.
As you are getting dressed be vigilant, oh please do;
as you might find the very next clue.
Clue #1:
Ha, ha you have found me out
So off we must go
Follow the birthday girl and let’s see what you know.
First look for the greens grown to bring in the new year;
to wish you health and happiness all throughout the year.
Clue #2:
You all think you’re quite smart so let’s see…
head to MaSue and Papa’s to a friend that might have fleas.
Clue #3:
Alas you have found me so wear your socks;
You must travel far and wide to the land of Castle Rock.
Clue #4:
Next feed my feathered friends by hand;
This is required to enter fairy land.
Clue #5
Fly to the porch before it turns night
To create your very own fairy light.
Clue #6:
Once all are complete seek the hostess of the land .
Answer a riddle so she can place a key in your hand.
I am the smartest fairy in all of the land;
I nightly carry wisdom in my hand.
I look under pillows for what’s small and white.
I’ll leave you a dollar in the dark of night.
Who am I?
Clue #7:
Now follow the waters free-flowing To our land;
You must be brave as you fly down there to our sand.
Upon your arrival follow us into the trees;
And see where we live by the river using the magic key.
Quietly stepping over moss, covered greenways and deep ravines, the girls entered alongside Prince Spencer into the ethereal world of fairy land.
As the evening sky darkened the lights of fairy land grew brighter and the fairies came alive in song and dance under a full moon light with their flickering fairy lights. All felt right with the world and we were all happy and well.
Our creative spirits came alive on that winter birthday night and our Land of Fae still remains along the mighty Mayo.
Now, as spring approaches, we play and discover new joys and renew our belief in the power of our imaginations.
P.L. Travers, the author of Mary Poppins, rhetorically asks:
Don’t you know that everyone has a fairy land of their own?