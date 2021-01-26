Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

“I don’t pretend to know it all,” King said in a 1995 Associated Press interview. “Not, `What about Geneva or Cuba?′ I ask, `Mr. President, what don’t you like about this job?′ Or `What’s the biggest mistake you made?′ That’s fascinating.”

He was known for getting guests who were notoriously elusive. Frank Sinatra, an old friend, spoke to King in 1988 in what would be the crooner's last major TV appearance. King had never met Marlon Brando when the actor asked to appear on his show in 1994.

After a gala week marking his 25th anniversary in 2010, he abruptly announced he was retiring from CNN, telling viewers, “It’s time to hang up my nightly suspenders.”

Once the leader in cable TV news, King ranked third in his time slot with less than half the nightly audience than during his peak year, 1998, when “Larry King Live” drew 1.64 million viewers. His approach to interviewing by then felt dated in an era of edgy questioning by other hosts.

He found a new sort of celebrity on Twitter, attracting over more than 2 million followers who mocked and loved him for his esoteric style.

“I’ve never been in a canoe. #Itsmy2cents,” he said in a typical tweet in 2015.