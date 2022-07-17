Last Ham's location closes, ending decades of its restaurant history — at least for now

HIGH POINT — Another chapter of restaurant history in the Triad has come to an abrupt end with the closure this week of the last Ham's American Bar & Grille.

The Palladium location at 5840 Samet Drive in High Point was the last to remain open.

"It was a very hard decision, but a necessary one," owner Rocco Scarfone told the News & Record on Friday. The restaurant, he said, had not had enough staffing to fully open and operate as it normally would.

"It's gotten worse over the past eight months," he said.

Continuing to operate without adequate staffing would be unfair to customers and existing staff — a concern as the busy football season approaches, Scarfone said. In addition, rising prices on nearly everything the restaurant relies on week to week, he said, also factored into the decision.

A message to customers on the restaurant's website and Facebook page reads, in part:

"Due to the financial hardship sustained during Covid and the inability to staff adequately it is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that Ham's hadcq closed permanently."

It mentioned the many memories — family celebrations, karaoke or listening to a favorite band — that became part of patrons' lives over the decades.

The message continued: "We are very grateful for all the many guests throughout the years that allowed us to serve them and for our regulars who were always there to support us! We really appreciate you and hope to see you in the future!"

The last Greensboro location of Ham's closed in late October 2019 at 1635 New Garden Road. At that time, Scarfone said in a statement he was “unable to obtain a lease extension with mutually agreeable terms.”

The restaurant opened in an old J. Butler’s Bar and Grill location at Garden Creek Shopping Center about seven years prior after closing its location at nearby Brassfield Shopping Center.

Scarfone was a managing partner in a company that bought the iconic Ham’s chain from a bankruptcy auction in 2010.

When Scarfone took over the chain, it included a dozen locations in North Carolina and Virginia, including the original restaurant on West Friendly Avenue, which opened in 1935.

That location became a victim to the bankruptcy proceedings, and Scarfone sold it to developer Marty Kotis. The restaurant has since reopened as several concepts.

But don't close the book on Ham's just yet. Scarfone owns the trademark, and he would consider opening another Ham's in the Triad if conditions were favorable for it to succeed.

"Time will tell," he said Friday. "If things change down the road, there's a strong possibility of a Ham's opening up."