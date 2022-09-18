Laster of Reidsville Trading Post talks business with Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — The Reidsville Kiwanis Club recently hosted guest speaker Amy Laster, owner of the Reidsville Trading Post.

Laster described her business as a general store with a modern flare featuring items from more than 40 artisans, as well as a cheerful candy shop. Add to that, her business promotes area businesses by including a local foods sections and offers customized gift baskets and more.

During the Sept. 15 meeting, Laster brought out several homemade craft items and gift baskets for the club to see.

She also detailed the various arts and crafts classes she offers at the Trading Post, such as crochet for beginners, paint pour technique lessons, canvas painting, polymer bead making and the establishment of a program called Kids’ Creative Saturdays.

Some of the club’s members pointed out that the Trading Post was a great place to pick up treats for yourself or a gift.

The Reidsville Trading Post is located at 111 S. Scales Street. For more information, call 336-520-0016 or email rtpostnc@yahoo.com.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitors are welcome.