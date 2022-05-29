 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Laster talks to Kiwanis about merchants' role in downtown Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Amy Laster, owner and operator of Reidsville Trading Post on Scale Street in downtown Reidsville, was a recent guest speaker at the Reidsville Kiwanis Club.

Laster is also the convener/president of the Reidsville Downtown Merchants Association and was recently awarded the title of Small Business of the Year from by the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce.

Laster spoke about events, ongoing and in the planning stages, designed to connect merchants with life and consumers in downtown Reidsville.

The Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon at the Main Street Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Guests are welcome.

Kiwanis

Laster

 Courtesy of R. Mullings
