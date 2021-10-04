Lawsuit alleges UNCSA ignored rampant sexual abuse of underage students for years.

One former student said in the lawsuit that Kuch would ball up his fist and touch her genitals while she was in mid-air doing a leap. At other times, he would have his hands near her breasts.

Another student said that Melissa Hayden, who has since died, touched her inappropriately and would frequently slap or place her hand on the student’s buttocks. She also said that while she was in a dance studio with other students, Kuch would stare at her crotch.

Another female student said Kuch told her that she needed to understand what a real sexual experience was and that she needed to have sex with a “big Black man” and then pointed to a Black male student. Kuch then forced the two students to dance seductively together in front of the entire class.

The former male student who has been in and out of psychiatric hospitals said he was 12 when he attended a summer program at UNCSA. He was soon accepted into the high school program and that Kuch and Gain required students to wear revealing bathing suits. Gain sexually abused him and once forced his tongue down the boy’s throat in another incident, according to the lawsuit.