Lawsuit: Novant Health doctors abandoned care of 92-year-old woman, leading to her death in March 2020 of pneumonia.

A lawsuit filed late last month alleges that doctors at Forsyth Medical Center neglected and abandoned a 92-year-old woman who died a day after being brought into the hospital. The woman’s daughter asked for a doctor eight different times after her mother started having problems breathing, the lawsuit said.

Once a doctor did see the woman, she was rushed to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, put on a ventilator and then placed on life support, the lawsuit said. She died hours later from pneumonia.

Olivia Thompkins was the mother of Renita Thompkins-Linville, who became the first Black person to hold the position of Forsyth County’s clerk of superior court in 2019 after she was appointed (she unsuccessfully ran for re-election). Her husband was the late David Thompkins, the first Black person to be executive director for the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem. And Olivia Thompkins worked as treasurer at the Kate Bitting Hospital Credit Union and business manager for the Reynolds Health Center in Winston-Salem.

According to the lawsuit, Olivia Thompkins died at 3:54 p.m. March 26, 2020.

Attorneys Harold and Harvey Kennedy filed the lawsuit March 28 in Forsyth Superior Court on behalf of Tina Thompkins, daughter of Olivia Thompkins who is the administrator of her mother’s estate. Olivia and David Thompkins had four daughters.

The lawsuit said Olivia Thompkins was taken to Forsyth Medical Center on the night of March 24, 2020. Tina Thompkins came to the hospital the next day and stayed with her until she died. According to the lawsuit, she asked nurses to suction her mother after Olivia Thompkins started having trouble breathing. During the suctioning, Tina Thompkins saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mother’s mouth. That’s when, the lawsuit said, she started asking the nurses for a doctor to evaluate her mother.

There were three doctors assigned to her mother — Dr. Gregory P. Tarleton, Dr. Francisca O. Aluya and Dr. Ryan T. Barnes, the lawsuit said.

“No physician ever came to her mother’s room during that time period,” the lawsuit said. “The physicians assigned to her care completely ignored her. They abandoned her.”

In response to a request for comment from both the hospital and the three doctors, a Novant Health spokesman issued this statement: “As a matter of corporate policy, we are not able to comment on pending litigation or employment status.”

Efforts to reach Tarleton, Aluya and Barnes were unsuccessful.

Late on the morning of March 26, 2020, a doctor did come to evaluate Olivia Thompkins, the lawsuit said. She was immediately transferred to a respiratory unit and then rushed to the ICU. A few hours later, she was placed on life support. Before any of that happened, the lawsuit alleges, she was never put on a ventilator, despite having breathing problems.

At 11:04 a.m. March 26, 2020, when she got to the ICU, her oxygen levels were in the 70s, which is a dangerously low level, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said she was never treated for pneumonia.

The lawsuit alleges that Tarleton, Aluya, Barnes and Novant Health “acted with conscious and intentional disregard of and indifference to the rights and safety of Olivia B. Thompkins,” and that the doctors “participated in the willful and wanton conduct, as attending physicians.”

The lawsuit is asking for compensatory and punitive damages of more than $50,000.

