Lawyer: SEC should go to Sen. Burr first in stock sale probe

Fauth, the brother of Burr's wife, has been unable to answer questions under oath for more than a year because of health issues, Warin said.

Carter told Warin to consult with his client’s doctors and let the court know by Wednesday whether Fauth can safely answer questions in the probe, even if it's just 15 minutes every other day for a month with medical staff standing by.

An SEC lawyer asked that the doctors be asked how Fauth could safely be asked questions rather than whether or not he can be asked them at all without suffering a health event. The judge allowed the health issues to remain secret.

Burr is among several lawmakers from both parties who faced outrage over their aggressive trading in early 2020, before the economic threat from the virus was widely known. Under a law known as the STOCK Act, it is illegal for members of Congress to use inside information learned through official duties to benefit financially.

He was captured in a recording privately warning a group of influential constituents in early 2020 to prepare for economic devastation.