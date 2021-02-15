Lead actor in new series on Amazon Prime has ties to Winston-Salem and Greensboro

"He’s strictly business, but you do see little shades of him enjoying himself,” August said. “He means what he says but there is a part of him that does still get a kick out of this.”

August is excited about the premiere of the series, saying backstories are going to be revealed for each character.

“I love this story and I love the character Mac,” he said. “I think he has a lot of room for development.”

He spoke highly of writer and producer Robert Smithline, producer Arezu "Nicky" Akmal, and the cast and crew of "The Hunter's Anthology."

“I want to thank Rob Smithline and Nicky Akmal for their vision and allowing me to help tell their story, my fellow castmates for being the amazing talent that they are, and the crew for their professionalism and hard work,” he said. “We pushed through conditions that would have slowed any production down and created something special that I hope many people will love.”

For now, August is also happy working on a degree in animation.

“I just overall love storytelling,” he said. “I want to create stories and content moving forward that not only entertains people but (also) inspires them.”