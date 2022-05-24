Lead hazards found at Reidsville Head Start location

WENTWORTH — A recent environmental lead inspection conducted at Head Start at 212 Lawsonville Avenue in Reidsville revealed the presence of lead hazards to children attending the facility.

Found primarily on the exterior of the building, the lead was characterized as being in "areas accessible to children attending the facility,'' a Monday news release from the Rockingham County Department of Health noted.

In response to the discovery, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health made recommendations to Rockingham County Schools, which manages the federally-funded Head Start program, about how to protect children from exposure.

Plans for lead abatement at the site and the number of Head Start students at the Reidsville location were not immediately available.

The primary route of lead poisoning for children that are ages 6 and under is through the ingestion of lead contaminated dust, which can occur when a child puts a contaminated hand to mouth.

The school district's administrators were notified of the lead hazards and have implemented measures to minimize student exposure and access to areas where the lead was found, the news release from the health department said.

"At this time, no child has been identified with unacceptable blood lead levels,'' the release said.

Excessive lead levels in the bloodstream may cause learning difficulties, behavioral problems, and other adverse health consequences, studies show.

If you suspect your child/children have been exposed to lead hazards, the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services recommends that your child/children schedule an appointment to be tested to determine his/her blood lead level, health department officials said in the release.

Testing at the Rockingham County Division of Public Health is free. To schedule an appointment, please call 336-342-8141.

For additional information, contact Jennifer Fain, Public Health Lead Nurse at 336-342-8160 or Meg McGuire, REHS, Environmental Health Programs Coordinator at 336-342-8271.