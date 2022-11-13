Leaves piled in Winston-Salem streets heighten flood threat

The unusually late timing of Hurricane Nicole likely will make its remnants more of a flooding threat when they move through the Triad Friday, local officials warned Thursday.

And so will Winston-Salem residents who are unaware of — or ignore — the city’s guidelines that say leaves left for collection should be placed at the edge of yards and not actually in the roadway.

When what was left of Hurricane Ida dumped more than 2 inches of rain in the area as October gave way to November, foliage on still-full trees had just begun to change color.

The situation will be different when Nicole moves through the Triad Friday and brings what forecasters say could be as much as 2.5 inches of rain. Unlike six weeks ago, multicolored mounds of now-fallen leaves line local streets, waiting for pickup.

“Heavy rains wash leaves in the street to the nearest storm drain,” explained city of Winston-Salem spokesman Frank Elliott. “If there are too many leaves they will clog the storm drain and water will pool in the street, creating a hazard for vehicles and pedestrians.”

Where that happens is “hit-and-miss” and depends on where large amounts of leaves have accumulated, he added. But low-lying areas that already experience occasional flooding may be even more susceptible if leafy piles block gutters.

The city’s quadrant-by-quadrant leaf collection began Monday in northern areas. Crews will make three sweeps through each of the four quadrants, and will be on the job Friday even though most city employees will have Veterans Day off, Elliott said.

Here’s a roundup of Winston-Salem’s guidelines for leaf pickup:

Rake leaves to the edge of the yard, behind the curb, and not in the street.

Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near the leaves.

Do not put leaves on a tarp.

For year-round leaf collection, put leaves in a city yard-waste cart.

Inclement weather may force a change in the leaf collection schedule.

Do not burn leaves inside the city limits.

Make sure there are no sticks, rocks or other debris among the leaves.

For more information about leaf pickup including routes and schedules, visit cityofws.org/606/Leaf-Routes

