Lee Greenwood to play The Reidsville Showcase Feb. 25

REIDSVILLE — Country music singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner Lee Greenwood will perform at the The Reidsville Showcase here on Feb. 25, concert hall owners said in a Monday news release.

Since opening in September, the venue has delivered on its promise to bring national recording artists and Top 40 hit-makers from the 1970s-1990s to the intimate auditorium, the former home of The Rockingham Theater at 205 Gilmer St. in historic downtown. Country hit-makers T. Graham Brown and Aaron Tippin will also fill seats at the venue during February.

Greenwood, known for his chartbuster "God Bless The U.S.A.,'' fits the bill and will perform here as part of his "Lee Greenwood 40 Years of Hits Tour,'' the release said.

The two-time winner of the Country Music Association's Male Vocalist of the Year Award boasts 32 charted singles, 20 Top 10 hits, seven Billboard No. 1 records, and four gold albums.

Among his most popular songs: "She's Lying,'' "Dixie Road,'' "Somebody's Gonna Love You,'' "Fool's Gold,'' and "I.O.U.''