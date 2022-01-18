 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee Greenwood to play The Reidsville Showcase Feb. 25
Lee Greenwood to play The Reidsville Showcase Feb. 25

Lee Greenwood

File photo -- Lee Greenwood 

 Lynne Sladky/AP

REIDSVILLE — Country music singer-songwriter and Grammy Award winner Lee Greenwood will perform at the The Reidsville Showcase here on Feb. 25, concert hall owners said in a Monday news release.

Since opening in September, the venue has delivered on its promise to bring national recording artists and Top 40 hit-makers from the 1970s-1990s to the intimate auditorium, the former home of The Rockingham Theater at 205 Gilmer St. in historic downtown. Country hit-makers T. Graham Brown and Aaron Tippin will also fill seats at the venue during February.

Greenwood, known for his chartbuster "God Bless The U.S.A.,'' fits the bill and will perform here as part of his "Lee Greenwood 40 Years of Hits Tour,'' the release said.

The two-time winner of the Country Music Association's Male Vocalist of the Year Award boasts 32 charted singles, 20 Top 10 hits, seven Billboard No. 1 records, and four gold albums.

Among his most popular songs: "She's Lying,'' "Dixie Road,'' "Somebody's Gonna Love You,'' "Fool's Gold,'' and "I.O.U.''

Dewey and Leslie Brown, owners of The Liberty Showcase Theater in Liberty since 2015, renovated the old theater and reopened it as The Reidsville Showcase in September with a show by country band Exile.

“We are hoping to bring great music to the City of Reidsville as we have in Liberty,'' Leslie Brown said in a September interview with RockinghamNow.

“Our goal is to provide an intimate experience with people’s favorite artists of the past that they won’t be able to experience anywhere else,” Brown said in September. “The nostalgia of our experience brings you back to another time where you are met at the door with a friendly smile and ‘howdy,’ seated by an usher and seen off by a hearty wave and, ‘Ya’ll come back!’”

For more information and tickets, call (336) 524-6822 or visit https://thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

