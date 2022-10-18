LGBTQ advocates make plea to Guilford school board to 'call out' discrimination

GREENSBORO — A parade of community members called for respect, inclusion and support of LGBTQ students during the Oct. 11 Guilford County Board of Education meeting, an appearance that coincided with National Coming Out Day.

“LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but rather they are placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized,” said Jennifer Ruppe, executive director of the Guilford Green Foundation and LGBTQ Center.

Grimsley student Cece Foye said it’s common to hear students at her school using the word “gay” as an insult or uttering an anti-gay slur.

“How do you think that makes me feel?” she asked. “Makes my queer friends and classmates feel hearing a derogatory term you so casually use with no repercussion? In my 12 years of being a student in GCS, I’ve had several teachers who are allies, but only one who didn’t tolerate use of that word in the classroom.”

Not contributing to discriminate, she told the board, is not enough.

“This is me asking you to call out the unacceptable behavior of students, parents and staff who are being unjust to a community of kids who are doing no harm,” she said. “You are some of the most impactful people in our lives.”

Later in the meeting, plans to create a new center for staff training and community education in east Greensboro moved forward with a vote by the school board to approve almost $2.8 million for pre-construction and design services for the project.

It is targeted to open in 2024 and located on the south campus of the Gateway Research Park, which is a joint venture between N.C. A&T and UNCG.

The 6-2 vote came after staff finished negotiations with MEG/Samet over construction. Board members Anita Sharpe and Linda Welborn voted against approving the expense.

Sharpe said she does not dislike the project, but has consistently disagreed with the funding source. Welborn echoed Sharpe’s concerns.

Guilford County Schools has been pursuing constructing the center with money from federal COVID-19 recovery dollars. It is being handled separately from the district’s facilities master plan, which includes a long list of priority-ranked projects to be paid using school bond dollars.

During a brief break in the meeting, Sharpe explained that she thought it would make more sense for the staff training center to be funded with bond dollars, which are specifically for school construction. Sharpe said she didn’t see the center as consistent with the goal of using the federal COVID-19 relief dollars to help students recover from learning loss suffered during the pandemic.

School administrators said last summer that training for staff was one of the recurring suggestions district leaders heard from the task force they convened to discuss how to best help the school system recover from the pandemic.

They pointed out that because there wasn’t a place that could accommodate the district’s principals and assistant principals for training, they were forced to rent facilities. Besides professional development, they also hope to offer a hub for student tutoring and community education that would be available to student families.

Finally, school board members didn’t get to hear about a committee’s recommendation to name the district’s new visual and performing arts school after ballerina Misty Copeland as had been expected.

According to Chief Communications Officer Tracey Lewis, the district is putting a pause on the recommendation. Lewis said the district reached out to Copeland’s team weeks ago and recently heard back from her manager, who requested an opportunity to talk.

Lewis said the district is awaiting the outcome of that conversation before proceeding.