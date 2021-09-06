Life-threatening rip currents from Hurricane Larry threaten North Carolina coast

Large swells, minor flooding and life-threatening rip currents from Hurricane Larry are threatening the North Carolina coast which began Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking the Category 3 storm as it approaches Bermuda. Though it is not expected to make landfall in the United States, Larry is powerful enough that it will be felt along the East Coast.

Hurricane Larry was 1,065 miles southeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m. Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. The storm is expected to pass near the island this week, then change directions to the northeast, toward the North Atlantic.

The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories along the North Carolina coastline.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, rip current advisories were issued for Carteret and Onslow counties, Ocracoke and Hatteras islands and the northern Outer Banks.

In those areas, swells from Hurricane Larry are expected to bring life-threatening rip currents and, beginning Tuesday, rough surf that is expected to peak Thursday and Friday.