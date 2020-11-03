Lighten up the Alfredo, but keep it rich and creamy

I love cream sauce. It’s luxurious and decadent… but it’s not terribly good for you. So what’s a pasta lover to do when craving a cream sauce and also trying to eat healthy? Two words: Goat cheese. Yes. That tangy log of fresh chevre in your grocery store’s cheese section is the key to easily making a creamy pasta sauce that is lighter than traditional Alfredo.

Not only is this cheese sauce a delicious alternative to traditional cream, it’s incredibly easy to make. Just reserve two cups of the water you cooked your pasta in and, after you add the pasta to the pan, crumble the goat cheese on top and stir, adding the pasta water a bit at a time. The goat cheese will emulsify and get super creamy. Just add as much water as you like to achieve the consistency you prefer.

Shallots and garlic, spicy arugula and earthy mushrooms add complexity to this recipe, but it’s the crisp Volpi prosciutto paired with the tangy goat cheese that make it a stand-out. Prosciutto is a dry-cured ham that has a deeply meaty flavor and a salty bite. It’s wonderful eaten straight out of the package, but by crisping the paper-thin slices in a bit of olive oil and adding them to the pasta right before serving, this traditional Italian-style cured pork lends a flavorful punch without adding a lot of fat or calories.