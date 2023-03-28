REIDSVILLE — After several months of hand-wringing by anxious players and fans, the search ended Monday as Reidsville High School named its new head football coach, Erik Teague, son of legendary former coach Jimmy Teague.

The apple didn’t fall far from the coaching family tree, and the new coach is a familiar face as the longtime offensive coordinator along the Rams sidelines.

Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest coaches in North Carolina high school football history, announced he was retiring in early 2023, which opened the doors to one of the premiere high school sports posts in the state of North Carolina. He had led the RHS team since 1992.

Although this is the first head coaching job for Erik Teague, he is no rookie on the scene. Not only was he the quarterback of the Rams team that played Shelby for the state championship in 2005, but he has served as the QB coach and offensive coordinator in the years since.

The new leader said he realized during his senior year he wanted to be a coach after suffering an injury and spending a few games on the sidelines, helping out his teammates anyway he could.

Fast-forward to his coaching career as an assistant, and the picture truly came into focus, he said.

“I think it clicked for me sometime around 2016,” the younger Teague said. “It’s not about winning the last game, but it’s about building these players to becoming more than just football players when they graduate from high school. If all you do is care about the wins and the loses, we are missing a huge responsibility as coaches of building young men. That’s the part (that) really clicked for me. Our role is a lot more than just winning on Friday night.’’

Reidsville Athletics Director Joe Walker and his staff did an exhaustive search over the last few months and interviewed top coaching candidates vying to lead a team that’s earned Reidsville the flattering title: “Football Capital of North Carolina.”

Walker said it was a tough decision, given the importance of a program that has brought home a state record 22 state football championships. But Walker said Erik Teague knows well the shoes he steps into and is perfectly qualified to take over the program.

“I want to say I was pleased by the number of qualified applicants that expressed interest in leading our Rams as the head coach,’’ Walker said. “A committee of stakeholders was assembled to conduct the interviews, and it was a difficult choice because of the quality of the applicants in the pool. The committee voted for our current offensive coordinator Erik Teague to take the reigns as the new coach of Rams football.’’

Jimmy Teague is slated to be inducted into the North Carolina Hall of Fame later this year.

The City of Reidsville released a resolution honoring Teague’s retirement and successful football coaching career last week. During his 28 winning seasons, he amassed 339 wins and only 58 losses. Of the victories, 11 were NCHSAA state championship appearances with the Reidsville Rams winning eight state titles.

Erik Teague inherits a team that finished the 2022 season with a record of 14-2 and one win shy of a state championship. The Rams lost by a 24-21 margin to East Duplin in the 2022 2A NCHSAA state championship game on Dec. 10.

“I definitely know everything about the shoes that I’m filling,’’ Erik Teague said. “I’ve been around this program since I was five years old, and I’ve seen all of the things that coaches do. The worst thing that I could do is trying to change a lot of stuff. There will be a lot of similar things coming from us. Obviously, I want to try to put my own identity and personality to it. My biggest thing is to try and build on the things my dad has spent almost his whole career building, and I’m going to work extremely hard to make sure it goes in the positive direction and put my own personality into it along the way.’’