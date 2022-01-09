 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Little girl with "golden'' name county's New Year's Baby for 2022
First Baby

Citlali Martinez and Kevin Taylor are the proud parents of Carsyn Aurelia, the first baby to be born in Rockingham County in 2022. The couple is from Eden.

 Courtesy of UNC Rockingham Health Care

EDEN — After waiting two and a half days for the county’s first baby of the new year to arrive, staff at UNC Rockingham Health Care helped welcome little Carsyn Aurelia at the Birthing Center here on Jan. 3.

The baby girl made her debut at 12:55 p.m. and is the daughter of Citlali Martinez and Kevin Taylor of Eden.

Martinez said Monday that she and her husband chose their little one’s Spanish middle name as a tribute to her mother’s Hispanic heritage. Aurelia means “golden’’ in the language.

Just under 10 pounds, the healthy baby was delivered by Dr. Dionne Galloway, an OB/GYN at UNC Women’s Health in Eden.

Martinez said she’s been a patient of Dr. Galloway’s since she was a teenager. “I knew going into my pregnancy that I was going to be well cared for,” she said.

And Martinez said she was grateful for the wonderful care she received from Galloway and the Birthing Center staff at UNC Rockingham. “It was a great experience. Dr. Galloway kept me informed, and the staff showed concern for my well-being and for our baby,” Martinez said.

As an added treat, members of the UNC Rockingham Health Care Auxiliary presented Martinez with a New Year’s Baby gift bag filled with items from the hospital’s Small Pleasures Gift Shop.

Carsyn and her parents also took home a gift diaper bag loaded with information and a few infant necessities – a gift the Auxiliary provides to every baby born at UNC Rockingham.

The baby arrives at the start of what health experts forecast may be a “baby boom’’ year. Birth rates have been increasing steadily in the U.S. since June, researchers said, noting a 3% increase in births in June.

