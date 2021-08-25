 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little Salem Christian Church Homecoming this Sunday
0 Comments

Little Salem Christian Church Homecoming this Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Little Salem homecoming

Little Salem Christian Church in Reidsville will celebrate its Homecoming 2021 Service this Sunday.

The church invites guests to join at 1 p.m. for the special event, which will feature the Rev. Mike Whisonant. The church is located at 460 Salem Church Road.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BRIEF: Rockingham school board reverses decision, votes 4-3 to mandate masks
News

BRIEF: Rockingham school board reverses decision, votes 4-3 to mandate masks

Friday's emergency board meeting featured nearly 20 speakers during the public comment period before the board's vote. Several speakers warned board members that if they voted to reverse their Aug. 9 decision, a large contingent of parents would withdraw kids from the school system and homeschool instead. Other parents said the move would prompt them to campaign for new candidates in upcoming school board races. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News