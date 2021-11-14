Living Faith Communities Church to host Clothing Giveaway Nov. 20

REIDSVILLE — The Living Faith Communities Church here will sponsor a Clothing Giveaway on Nov. 20, church members announced this week.
Those in need of free clothing as cold weather sets in are welcome to take part by visiting the church at 513 Main Street (the former Wilkerson Funeral Home) beginning at 8 a.m.
For more information, contact pastor Mark Tolodziecki or Fay Poindexter at 336-432-8167.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.