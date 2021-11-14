 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living Faith Communities Church to host Clothing Giveaway Nov. 20
0 Comments

Living Faith Communities Church to host Clothing Giveaway Nov. 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REIDSVILLE — The Living Faith Communities Church here will sponsor a Clothing Giveaway on Nov. 20, church members announced this week.

Those in need of free clothing as cold weather sets in are welcome to take part by visiting the church at 513 Main Street (the former Wilkerson Funeral Home) beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact pastor Mark Tolodziecki or Fay Poindexter at 336-432-8167.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News