Local 4-H members create 'Little Libraries' to share love of reading

REIDSVILLE — Reading is fun — and creating little libraries to make it easier for people to find good books in unique locations is even more fun.
Members of the Challengers 4-H Club got that hands-on lesson recently when they gathered at Reidsville Lake to convert four real estate literature boxes into Little Libraries.
Jason Hewitt organized the club for children between the ages of 5 and 13 in 2018. During the pandemic, the club meetings ceased for more than a year, said parent volunteer Suzi Clabeaux, whose sons Ryan, 8, and Gunner, 5, are members.
Before the pandemic, members already were researching for appropriate containers to make into Little Libraries. They decided the ideal design was the old plastic box used by area real estate offices to distribute their advertising booklets. Some agents donated four boxes for the group’s initial project.
“I think it is an awesome thing for kids to be able to easily get or give free books in their neighborhoods,” Clabeaux said.
Rockingham County 4-H agent Morgan Maness declared it a community service project for the Challengers.
“It’s a project they have been working on for a while, even during COVID because they have been collecting books,” she said. “Now, they are getting down to the final stages where they are setting up the libraries.
“It’s a great example for all our other 4-H clubs.”
When the members resumed their meetings in April, they proceeded with their plans to build the Little Libraries.
To obtain books for their libraries, the Challengers reached out on Facebook to ask for donations of books for all ages.
The response was terrific, Clabeaux said.
The Rockingham County Partnership for Children plans to donate books to get the youngsters started.
On Aug. 13, the youth and their leaders gathered at Lake Reidsville to tackle converting the boxes into cute little libraries to hold their books.
After cleaning and sanding the boxes, the children chose the colors they wanted to use and went to work creating their masterpieces.
“It has their artwork on it,” Clabeaux said, noting she printed 4-H designs for the children to decorate their libraries.
“It gave it a Challengers 4-H personal touch,” she said.
The final steps included attaching the artwork onto the boxes.
“They were especially excited when they finished the libraries,” Clabeaux said. “Once they were dry, the children were even more enthusiastic as they filled them with books.
“They stuffed their four little libraries full the first day.”
Of course, the mother admitted several children wanted to withhold certain books from the libraries but were persuaded other children needed the chance to enjoy their favorites.
Leader Megan Cayton allowed her son, Landon, to take one book home with the understanding he would put it back in the library the next day.
In fact, that is the whole theory of the libraries, Clabeaux said.
“You ‘take one and leave one’ is our motto, but you don’t always have to do that,” she noted, adding some people unexpectedly come upon the libraries and don’t have a book handy to contribute.
“If you don’t have one to leave, go ahead and take one,” Clabeaux said. “Someone else probably will donate several books.”
To assure the libraries remain filled, the Challengers will maintain them by adding more books as needed. Not only are children’s books available but a variety of reading material is placed in each Little Library, Clabeaux explained.
Lake Reidsville was the first recipient of a Little Library. The Chinqua-Penn Walking Trail has one under the trail shelter. Clabeaux said the “builders” hope to place the other two at the new Wentworth Park and at Reidsville High School.
Lake Reidsville Store Clerk Donna Chilton said their Little Library already is popular with children visiting the lake. The campers have been very excited about it.
“It is another activity,” Chilton said. “They get a book and go out on the playground and read it, then bring that one back and get another one.”
Chilton said the Little Library is especially popular during the rainy times since many families don’t think to bring something to read.
“I hope everybody enjoys them and uses them” Clabeaux said of the Little Libraries springing up throughout the county.