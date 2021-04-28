Local artist eager to display her work as Artist of the Month shows return to Eden Library (copy)

EDEN
Traveling the world through art will be possible for Eden Library patrons during May when well-known artist Mary Alice Collins, 81, kicks off the return of Artist of the Month shows.
Her travels have taken her to Turkey, France, Greece, Istanbul, Italy, Peru and Bermuda, as well as places in the United States.
“I love traveling,” the Wentworth native said recently. “I have been fortunate to be able to travel and paint from my own photographs.
“I love painting images from my travels whether it is old architecture/historic buildings or landscapes,” Collins said, adding she has a fondness for the streams and trees in forests and quaint foreign villages.
Collins loved Istanbul and still has a painting from there. A recent visit to her home revealed numerous paintings filling her living room as she prepares for the upcoming show. Three are incomplete but Collins plans to have them ready for the show.
One painting she has had for a long time is of the North Carolina coastal area. Although several people have asked to buy it, Collins plans to keep it.
Although most of her work is of flowers and rustic scenes, Collins ventures out to other topics on occasion – especially when she travels.
“The first time I painted New York City, somebody said they couldn’t believe I did that painting because I always painted barns and landscapes and country scenes,” she said, noting she found New York “interesting and beautiful.”
She has always painted a lot of flowers, and she photographs the ones in her yard to turn into art.
Collins was the youngest of five girls plus a younger brother born to the late Worth and Sarah Walker Collins. As a child, her favorite time at school was in art classes.
“I always loved getting out the crayons at school,” Collins said.
But she also had a passion for helping others. After graduating in 1957 from Wentworth High School, she earned her nursing degree in 1962 from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Danville, Va.
She immediately went to work at Morehead Hospital but stopped working in the 1980s to care for a relative with Alzheimer’s. She has continued looking after relatives, and babysitting many of her nieces and nephews. Now, she spends time with Ethan, 5, the youngest grandchild of her brother David.
“When he comes, we paint together, read books and take hikes,” Collins said.
After Collins started her nursing career, she said she needed something to do “other than watching sports on television.” She took an oil painting class, but didn’t do much with it for a while.
Then, she enrolled in a water color class with Gail Craddock at Fox Hollow, where she also worked framing once a week for Sandra Small.
That marked the beginning of her pursuit of her art talent as she enrolled in numerous workshops with many art teachers.
“I took every art course they had at RCC at that time,” Collins admitted, adding she also began participating in Springmaid Watermedia workshops at South Myrtle Beach.
“You’d go for a week and paint eight hours a day and all night if you wanted to,” she said. “It was a wonderful workshop. We never went anywhere for a week. When you are at home, you don’t get anything done because the phone is ringing constantly.”
Collins also enrolled in Springmaid Mountain workshops near Grandfather Mountain for several years.
“We would paint all day and then could go horseback riding or canoeing or rafting on the North Toe River. It was a painting vacation.”
Her 50th birthday was celebrated there, marking the time Collins decided to start doing some things she had never done before.
“I went rafting—the first time I had ever done that,” she said, noting they rode in the back of a pickup truck to raft to a point upriver and rafted back for a couple of hours, ending at the workshop site.
Over the years, Collins has met many artists from throughout the country but her most important influence was Jean Pollock, wife of the late Rev. Henry Pollock, longtime minister at First Methodist Church in Reidsville.
They made several trips together with a local group, including three trips to Italy. They stayed all week, taking lots of photographs and doing some painting. Then they came home and painted and exhibited their work at Belmont on Richardson Drive for several years.
“In Rockingham County, a lot of people were buying paintings at that time,” Collins said. One year, she painted a lot of flowers and sold out of everything that year.
Two weeks ago, Collins took Pollock, now 92, to Hickory for her annual reunion of the Piedmont Painters that Pollock helped organize with her art students in Hickory.
As a longtime member of the Rockingham County Fine Arts Association, Collins served on the board for several years. She also belonged to and entered art in juried shows of the Water Color Society of North Carolina and the Southern Water Color Society. Juried shows accept only a limited number of work from thousands of entries.
A member of First Baptist Church in Eden, Collins did a painting from an old photograph of the church. Last year, it was used as the cover of an advent devotional book, a collection of stories, devotions and recipes from seniors as a way for them to come together and connect during the pandemic.
The artist is looking forward to showing her work from over the years.
“I’m excited about it because I did not go anywhere to see any art all those months (during COVID 19),” she said. “I doodled some and finished some old pieces I had started years ago.”
She has plenty of work to show. She just has to decide which ones to display. She also will have note cards available.
“Painting is what has kept me as happy as I am now,” Collins said. “It means everything to me.”
“There is the church, my family and my art; they all are important to me. I know so many people through art. You know people for years and they are like family, too.”