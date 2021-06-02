Local artist Meesha Walker making her mark

REIDSVILLE — While Reidsville artist Meesha Walker has always enjoyed art, the anime television shows Sailor Moon and Dragonball Z were her inspiration for taking her art a little more seriously.
She often recorded episodes of the show and drew each frame while they were paused so that she could see every action.
“Even before then, I was acting with Barbie dolls and constructing mud houses and pools outside,” Walker, 35, said. “Barbie had to take a vacation, too.”
Born in Newark, N.J., but raised primarily in Gretna, Va., Walker said she always loved trying new things, especially simple pencil sketches.
“I had many positive influences throughout my life, including my parents first and foremost who allowed me to express myself, my art teachers and professors that continued to push me, and my friends and family who initially saw my talent to encourage me to evolve it into a skill I still continue to use today.”
In high school, she especially enjoyed creating fan art of shows, but eventually portraits became her favorite genre and passion.
“I love faces and expressions,” she said.
Walker was recently commissioned to create the art and characters for the new Children’s Interactive Trail in Eden. She created the main character, Penelope, as well as a cast of friends pursuing educational and fun adventures outside.
A freelance artist who works as a pharmacy technician at Sam’s Club in Danville, Walker does art work in her spare time for area companies and organizations.
She received scholarships to play volleyball at Northwest Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and then Tennessee State University in Nashville.
“While playing, I took every art class I could to better myself,” she said.
After she received her bachelor’s degree and volleyball came to an end for her in 2007, Walker began to take her art a little more seriously again.
“I applied for a steady job for bills while continuing with drawing and painting,” she said.
She and her husband, Jayson, moved to Rockingham County in 2015 because of his job, and she now creates her pieces from her home. Portraits are her specialty, both animal and human.
“The crazier the expression, the better I enjoy painting it,” she said. “I enjoy all art, but occasionally I’ll find an unusual medium I really want to try and use it on everything.”
Walker has picked up streaming on Twitch.tv/xeshema to draw more and interact with friends.
“Due to the pandemic, conventions and festivals have closed, and there’s no word when they will reopen yet,” she said. “So, I’m following way of Bob Ross in a more modern way – teaching others to paint and inspiring those to continue their dreams and hobbies through my art, entertainment and livestreaming.”
She’s also picked up leatherworking as a pandemic hobby, as well as cosplaying once to twice a year on Halloween and her birthday. (Cosplaying involves dressing up as a character from a video game, movie or book, especially one from the Japanese genres of anime and manga.)
Walker said she is inspired most as an artist by the reactions she receives from others – “the joy of seeing a landscape, the awe at the speed to which I paint, to tears as receiving a lost pet portrait, to laughter at my simple attempt at jokes and memes; I love it all.”
She also loves that art can be expressed as anything with anything and how it can evoke many emotions.
“It breaks the normality of everyday life and hopefully can ease the weary spirit and transform it into a hopeful one,” Walker said. “Art is the ‘stop and smell the roses’ at times, and more people should do it.”
