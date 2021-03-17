Local baker Venee Pawlowski wins $5,000 in General Mills contest

She now also sells baked goods such as bacon cheddar garlic biscuits, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, bourbon chocolate chess tart, salted honey pies and Fruity Pebbles cheesecake.

“That cheesecake is really off-brand for me,” Pawlowski said with a laugh, “but it’s just fun.”

Though she has looked for a retail space, for now she plans to keep Black Magnolia as a wholesale, home-based bakery. People can buy her baked goods at the Green Bean coffee shop at 341 S. Elm St., or contact her through Black Magnolia’s Facebook page or website for special orders.

Baking is a second career for Pawlowski, 38, a former administrative assistant. She actually had enrolled in the culinary program at Guilford County Technical College about 20 years ago but dropped out for family reasons.

After years of office work, she got back into the food-and-beverage business less than 10 years ago, first as a barista at Loaf Bakery. Her love of baking was reawakened at Loaf and she started training under the pastry chef. She then worked at Sweet Josephine’s in High Point and later at Table 16, first waiting tables there before becoming its pastry chef.

She also worked at White and Wood before moving to Greensboro Country Club.