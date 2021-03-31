Local Briefs

Bentley’s parents, Dustin & Liz Hazelwood, are avid animal lovers. And the beloved hound’s second name has special meaning. Liz Hazelwood adopted Bentley from the RCHS in May 2009 while fighting cancer and says Bentley “served as a daily reminder for me to fight like a pit bull.’’ Liz added “Allan” as Bentley’s middle name in honor of her brain surgeon who shares the surname, she said.

By March 15, Adina Tompkin, owner of the sponsoring photography service, delivered funds and supplies from the competition to the animal shelter.

“This was our first ever Pooch Playoffs and I plan to continue this year after year,’’ Tompkins said. “I saw the idea online and thought it would be a great opportunity to raise funds for a great cause.”

Bentley is being awarded a swag bag and all the bragging rights for being the 2021 Pooch Playoff Champion.