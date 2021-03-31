Local Briefs

Easter Egg hunt at Immanuel Friends
EDEN — Bright Easter eggs, tucked away for a Saturday hunt await at Immanuel Friends Church.
The church’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is open to the public and will start at 10:30 a.m. All children 12 and under are welcome to join in.
The free event is at 502 S. Fieldcrest Road.
For more information, see the Immanuel Friends Church Facebook page. at facebook.com/events/502-s-fieldcrest-rd-eden-nc-27288-4306-united-states/immanuel-friends-church-easter-egg-hunt/845058686046268/
Pit Bull Bentley wins photo contest
REIDSVILLE — During the month of March, Captured by Adina Photography raised funds for the Rockingham County Animal Shelter by conducting a “March Madness” spinoff contest dubbed the “Pooch Playoffs.’’
Instead of showing prowess on the court, dogs were invited to participated in professional photo shoot March 13 and their adorable photos were posted on Facebook in a bracket-style lineup for voters.
Bentley Allan, a 13-year-old pit bull, was declared the 2021 champion after the two-week social media competition and took home a swag bag and bragging rights, event organizers said.
Bentley’s parents, Dustin & Liz Hazelwood, are avid animal lovers. And the beloved hound’s second name has special meaning. Liz Hazelwood adopted Bentley from the RCHS in May 2009 while fighting cancer and says Bentley “served as a daily reminder for me to fight like a pit bull.’’ Liz added “Allan” as Bentley’s middle name in honor of her brain surgeon who shares the surname, she said.
By March 15, Adina Tompkin, owner of the sponsoring photography service, delivered funds and supplies from the competition to the animal shelter.
“This was our first ever Pooch Playoffs and I plan to continue this year after year,’’ Tompkins said. “I saw the idea online and thought it would be a great opportunity to raise funds for a great cause.”
