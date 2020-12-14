Local Crime Briefs

SHILOH—Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators need information about who is responsible for a rash of thefts of navigational equipment from four single engine airplanes

The aircraft are stored in outdoor hangars at Shiloh Airport, located at 2691 Settle Bridge Road in Stoneville, the sheriff's office announced in a news release.

And authorities, who do not have the benefit of surveillance footage, say they believe the crimes were committed at night.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the thefts to call the RCSO at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

EDEN — Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are seeking Robert Lewis Callhan Jr., 32, of 130 Odle Lane here, and they have a warrant for his arrest for a North Carolina Sexual Offender Registry violation, according to a RCSO news release.

Authorities ask anyone who sees Callahan or knows his wherabouts to call the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.