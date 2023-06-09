MADISON — The James Hunter Chapter, N.S. Daughters of the American Revolution held a recent gala to celebrate their 70th anniversary and the swearing-in of the chapter's new Regent.

The party was held June 3 at the Reality Church in Mayodan.

During the first half of the fete, members reminisced about the chapter's historic beginnings and the patriot for whom the chapter is named.

The very first organizational meeting of the James Hunter chapter was a luncheon held, June 4, 1953 at Grogan’s Dining Room in Madison. Some 19 members from Madison, Mayodan and Stoneville; other small towns of Western Rockingham County and rural Stokes County attended.

State Regent Lillian Long Kernodle of Burlington and North Carolina, Organizing Chairman Frances Catherine McAulay Rankin of Mt. Gilead presided at the meeting.

The late Susie Johnson Lauten was chosen to be the organizing regent, and she appointed the officers. The chapter’s name was chosen in honor of Major James Hunter, a Revolutionary War soldier whose home had been located in the area.

Born April 8, 1740, in Hunterdon County, N.J., Hunter was a distinguished soldier and public official. In September 1776, Hunter renounced allegiance to the King of England and took the “Oath of Allegiance to the Colonies” in Salisbury.

During the American Revolutionary War, Maj. Hunter played an important role as a militia member, entering as a major in the company of his cousin, Colonel James Martin.

They fought in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse, serving as militia under Gen. Nathaniel Greene.

After the battle, Gen. Greene dispatched Hunter on “a dangerous and arduous journey” with a message to Gen. Washington who was in New Jersey, according to historic records.

When the new county was formed, Hunter served the public in many ways over the years. He was a representative for Guilford County in the State House of Common from 1778–1782. He was treasurer of Guilford County, High Sheriff for the county and a juror on the county court, to name a few duties.

Hunter died of pneumonia on Jan. 30, 1821, and was laid to rest in the Hunter–Dalton–Price Graveyard near his old Beaver Island home outside Madison.

During the second half of the party, outgoing Regent Kim Thompson passed her gavel to incoming Regent Dr. Kathleen Fowler.

Dr. Fowler is an English instructor at the Surry Community College and Co-advisor of SCC’s Alpha Xi Tau chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Her PTK society has worked in conjunction with the Hunter chapter on numerous projects. “Since joining our chapter, she has been an asset. Kathleen has taken three D.A.R. courses to fully understand every facet of the organization. I know she will be an awesome leader,” Thompson said.

A D.A.R. ceremony was also held in the memory of Marilyn Sharpe a Daughter of James Hunter Chapter who passed away April 19.

She was a member of the chapter for 42 years during which she held the offices of Vice Regent, Regent and Chaplain for more than 20 years.