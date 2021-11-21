Local man dies after jumping from roof of Eden building

Editor's Note An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the name of a building involved in this incident at 619 Washington St. 5:40 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021

EDEN — A local man died after he jumped from the roof of a downtown building here on Tuesday evening, police announced in a Wednesday news release.

Zane Hairston, 22, apparently stepped off the roof of 619 Washington Street around 6:30 p.m., the release said.

Officers with the Eden Police Department arrived to find Hairston lying in the roadway, slightly off the sidewalk. Emergency workers transported him to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro where he died from his injuries, the release said.

Police said they have no evidence of foul play and that Hairston was on the roof alone at the time of his jump.

“Out of respect for Hairston’s family, no further information will be released,’’ the release read.

Social media was full of tributes to Hairston, known as a top wrestler at Morehead High School and a member of the Panthers’ 2016 state championship team.