Local man dies after jumping from roof of Eden's historic former Central Hotel

EDEN — A local man died after he jumped from the roof of the historic former Central Hotel building downtown on Tuesday evening, police announced in a Wednesday press release.

Zane Hairston, 22, apparently stepped off the roof of the century-old building at 619 Washington Street around 6:30 p.m., the release said.

Officers with the Eden Police Department arrived to find the Hairston lying in the roadway, slightly off the sidewalk. Emergency workers transported him to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro where he died from his injuries, the release said.

Police said they have no evidence of foul play and that Hairston was on the roof alone at the time of his jump.

"Out of respect for Hairston’s family, no further information will be release,'' the release said.

The landmark former hotel recently saw a $1 million facelift and was transformed into 27 new apartment units. City officials and merchants have said they consider the location key in helping revitalize the heart of the Leaksville commercial historic district.

Anyone with information concerning Hairston's death is asked to contact EPD Det. Andrew Kenyi or Lt. Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or at 336-623-9240 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. To provide an anonymous tip, call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683