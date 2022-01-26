Local man navigates pandemic to continue his love of traveling, living abroad

REIDSVILLE

After avoiding COVID-19 for two years while living in Taiwan, Corey Lee Miller was back in the United States only three days when he caught it. Then, he came down with a milder case of the respiratory disease again in January.

The trip home on Dec. 12 was a surprise to his family because only a few friends knew about it. Miller said Taiwan had minimal cases of COVID-19 those first two years.

“They just locked things down very early on and are really serious about mask mandates,” Miller said, noting it took a lot longer for the country to get the vaccines. He received his second vaccine just before he came home. The resources were not available to get them prior to that.

“Most people in the U.S. are not aware of how much luxury they have,” Miller said. “People here were fully vaccinated months before they got vaccines in Taiwan. When outbreaks occurred and they were having 500-600 cases per day, the government shut things down. Now, it’s back down to zero again.”

Miller, 29, has lived in the East off and on for a number of years.