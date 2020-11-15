Local man works to educate voters as president of local African American caucus

Reidsville resident Ricky Graves is a man that has worn - and continues to wear - many public service hats in his life. For the better part of three decades, Graves has devoted himself to social service and education.
His latest role as the president of the Rockingham County Chapter African American Caucus North Carolina Democratic Party (AAC-NCDP), is primarily devoted to educate and enlighten citizens on the process and importance of voting.
It is the only official organization that works to empower African American Democratic voters in the state.
“The primary goal is to bring African American members in as part of the Democratic movement and to not only inspire them to vote, but also encourage them to seek out leadership roles in the community, whether it be as a commissioner, school board member or other leadership positions,” Graves said.
In the months prior to the Nov. 3 election, the caucus provided voting guides for local, state and national candidates and did a lot of phone work to assist citizens on the political process.
Graves said it is important to educate African American voters because they have a vital role to play within the Democratic Party.
“With the presidential election being so close this year, it just goes to show how important it is to get out there and vote,” said Graves prior to the election being determined.
His first introduction to the group was through his brother Perry, who helped found the Rockingham County caucus in 2011. Ricky was eventually elected president of the group in 2019.
The AAC-NCDP is non-profit organization which serves as an official supporter of the North Carolina Democratic Party promoting not only political participation, but also equality for African Americans by advocating for issues such as economic justice and fair wages.
Not only does the group serve and advise members from all across Rockingham County, but they also partner with caucuses in Davie, Stokes, Forsyth and Davidson Counties as well in addition to others from across the state to promote their agenda and educate voters.
A 1978 Reidsville Senior High School graduate, Graves went on to receive an Associate’s Degree from Rockingham Community College, and later transferred to East Carolina University where he received a BS in Business Administration in 1987.
Over the course of his career, Graves has devoted himself to community service through a variety of roles in Rockingham County.
Following his college graduation, he returned to Reidsville and worked for various social service programs including Child Protective Services and finished up his career at Head Start as the director prior to retiring. In addition to his current role as the Rockingham County AAC-NCDP president, Graves also works with the YMCA and Salvation Army boards as well.
Even though he is officially retired, Graves felt it was important to continue his role as a public servant. He said his continued commitment to the community feels like a calling and reasons it is just a part of his DNA.
His father, Earnest Graves, and mother Helen "Hattie" Graves, always impressed upon the family that public service was important to be a positive, contributing member of the community.
“I guess it came from my upbringing through my parents. My father was a pastor and my mother was a stay-at-home mom, which was great because she was very hands-on in teaching us the right way to be. She was the type of lady that always encouraged us to do whatever we could to help other people. She always did whatever she could to encourage other people because she had been through some tough things herself. She was a cancer and stroke survivor and anytime she came across people dealing with those types of things, she always did whatever she could to support them. Both of my parents always instilled in us that it is important to give back and help others,” Graves said.
The organization is currently recruitting new members county-wide.
For more information about the AAC-NCDP visit www.aac-ncdp.org, aacncdp.wordpress.com or check the organization out on Facebook – onlyaacncdp.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!