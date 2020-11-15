Local man works to educate voters as president of local African American caucus

“I guess it came from my upbringing through my parents. My father was a pastor and my mother was a stay-at-home mom, which was great because she was very hands-on in teaching us the right way to be. She was the type of lady that always encouraged us to do whatever we could to help other people. She always did whatever she could to encourage other people because she had been through some tough things herself. She was a cancer and stroke survivor and anytime she came across people dealing with those types of things, she always did whatever she could to support them. Both of my parents always instilled in us that it is important to give back and help others,” Graves said.